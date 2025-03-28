HIS ENTIRE CAREER IS A FLOP WITH ZERO AMUSING PICTURES ROBERTO SENDS SUBLIMINAL SHOTS AT CHELLAH TUKUTA

Whilst everyone was asleep dreaming, Chellah Tukuta decided it was the right time swing a shot at Roberto calling out his new buzzing song “Bestie” a flop. The photographer said, “Bestie by Roberto is a flop(running emoji).”

DJ Mzenga Man was praising the song just a few days ago saying it’s a hit record and acknowledged Roberto’s longevity in the industry. With so many people buzzing the song on social media and streets, the singer seemed to disagree with the former presidential photographer.

Roberto who, over the years has seemed to avoid social media drama, took a swing back at the photographer though a subliminal jab. The superstar did not mention names in responding but with the fact that he was tagged in the post which called out his song as a flop and mentioned “camera man”, it was clear where those shots were headed.

The superstar wrote in retaliation, “Maybe it’s (just) me, but I don’t remember EVER seeing a single picture that amused all of us taken by a certain Camera man, that got Fired twice. Entire career is a FLOP.” Roberto ended his post with “Bestie” further solidifying the assumptions before hand.

Both Roberto and Chellah Tukuta are individuals who have had a tough upbringing and have managed to build something for themselves which is highly admirable. For them to start throwing jabs at each other, it’s surprising but for a character such as that of Chellah Tukuta, who for a long time has fought with several media personalities for what seemed like no apparent reason, social users could assume why he started the feud.

While some social users have called on singer Roberto to avoid the photographer as he doesn’t deserve his response, other social users believed it was his way of promoting the song while some felt he was too lonely to enjoy the song. Regardless of his reasons, the superstar did not appreciate the gesture.

We guess the song has now reached that part where he sung, “We gonna be tested bestie, they’ll not understand how we make money, they call us names for this same money.” Meanwhile, the song keeps soaring high because of it’s message that has resonated with so many people. What do you think about this feud.