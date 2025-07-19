‘His feelings are clear’: Trump’s patience grows thin with Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump has publicly backed Pam Bondi in recent weeks despite mounting criticism from his MAGA base over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but his patience is wearing thin, according to a report.

Trump came to his attorney general’s defense after top right-wing influencers and supporters demanded her resignation due to what they see as failures to release Jeffrey Epstein-related evidence. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” Trump wrote.

But behind closed doors, his feelings aren’t as rosy — and he’s made that abundantly clear, NBC News reported.

Trump has “grown weary” of defending her handling of the Justice Department’s Epstein files, the report said. And he wants her to “take responsibility for cleaning up the mess.”

NBC cited four people familiar with White House deliberations, with one White House official saying, “One thing that’s been clear is his feelings about it.

“This now resides within the DOJ,” the official said.

A second official said the situation had “stabilized,” however.

Even so, the report said Bondi’s job appears safe for now, as she’s a MAGA loyalist and “well-liked” by Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

“I do think that he likes and respects Pam, but she has without question caused some headaches for them,” one person familiar with the discussions said. “At the end of the day, at this point she is almost assuredly is just doing what she is told, so I believe she is very safe, but has had missteps.”

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the White House, said in a statement that Bondi is “working tirelessly to end the weaponization that has rotted our justice system, remove violent criminals from our streets, and help President Trump in making America safe again.”

“The president is appreciative of her efforts,” she insisted.