BIG POLITICAL NEWS IN NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE!



His Royal Highness Chief Nyamwana (Peter Fisher) has officially filed his nominations to contest the Ikeleng’i Constituency parliamentary seat as an Independent Candidate!





Popularly known as Chindeli cha ka Lunda for his deep Lunda roots, cultural fluency, and long-standing connection to the community, the Chief’s entry into politics is bound to stir up the race in North-Western Province.





Running on an independent ticket, Chief Nyamwana is shifting from traditional leadership boundaries straight into the heart of local politics to champion development for Ikeleng’i