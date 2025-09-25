Historian Dr. Sishuwa Acting through His Lawyers, Has Given HH Fourteen Days to Correct Constitutional Irregularities at ECZ

Press Statement on the Unconstitutional Composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia





Today, I wish to draw public attention to a matter of grave constitutional importance: the current composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The Constitution is the supreme law of our land (Article 1). It requires that every authority, including the President, respect, uphold, and defend it (Article 2). National values and principles such as inclusiveness, equity, and equality (Articles 8 and 9) must guide the way our public institutions are constituted.





Yet, the present composition of the ECZ does not reflect these constitutional requirements. The Commission currently comprises:





(a) Mrs Frances Mwangala Zaloumis, Chairperson (Western Province)

(b) Maj. Gen. Vincent Mbaulu Mukanda (Rtd), Commissioner (Western Province)

(c) Ms Ndiyoi Muliwana Mutiti, Commissioner (Western Province)

(d) Mr McDonald Governor Chipenzi, Commissioner (Southern Province)





This means three Commissioners come from Western Province and one from Southern Province, leaving eight provinces wholly unrepresented. None of the Commissioners is a youth (defined in Article 266 as below 35 years). None is a person with a disability.





This composition violates:



(a) Article 259, which requires appointments to reflect regional diversity, gender balance, and the inclusion of youths and persons with disabilities;





(b) Article 173, which requires inclusivity and equal opportunity in public service;



(c) Article 23, which prohibits discrimination; and





(d) Articles 45 and 46, which guarantee a fair electoral system and every citizen’s right to free and fair elections.



With elections only months away, this exclusion undermines public confidence in the ECZ at a critical moment in our democracy.





Through my advocates, I have written to His Excellency, the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, requesting that the composition of the ECZ be regularised within fourteen (14) days so that it reflects Zambia’s diversity and complies with the Constitution. Should this not be done, I will seek the intervention of the Constitutional Court.





This is not about politics or personalities. It is about defending the Constitution and protecting the credibility of our elections. Every citizen has a stake in ensuring that our electoral body is representative, inclusive, and constitutional.





Issued by:

Sishuwa Sishuwa

25 September 2025.