HISTORIC DAY AS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SWEARS IN 40 JUDGES



President Hakainde Hichilema has described the swearing-in of 40 Judges across Zambia’s Superior Courts, alongside the Clerk of the National Assembly, as a historic and important milestone for the country.





Speaking during the ceremony, President Hichilema said the Judiciary and Parliament remained key pillars of Zambia’s democracy, noting that while one institution was responsible for making laws, the other was tasked with interpreting and safeguarding them with fairness and justice.





The Head of State stated that the appointments demonstrated Government’s commitment to strengthening national institutions and ensuring faster and more accessible justice for citizens.





President Hichilema further said the appointments reflected inclusive governance anchored on gender balance, regional representation and national unity.





He revealed that out of the 26 appointments made to the High Court, 18 were women, a development he said reaffirmed Government’s belief that diversity was a major strength in nation-building.





The President congratulated all the newly appointed officials and urged them to serve the Republic with integrity, discipline and patriotism.