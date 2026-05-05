Hit-run driver who k!lled Nicki Minaj’s dad settles wrongful death lawsuit

The man responsible for the fatal hit-and-run that killed the father of Nicki Minaj has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, bringing the long-running legal dispute to a close.

According to court documents, Charles Polevich, who previously served a jail sentence for the death of Robert Maraj, settled the case with Carol Maraj in early March.

Carol Maraj had filed the lawsuit seeking damages for the loss of her husband’s companionship following his death at age 65

The settlement comes months after Polevich attempted to subpoena Nicki Minaj for a deposition, reportedly aiming to question her about aspects of her childhood referenced in her music. The effort was intended to challenge the nature of her parents’ relationship as part of the case, but the deposition never took place.

Robert Maraj was killed in February 2021 in Long Island, New York, after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Polevich fled the scene but was later identified and arrested with the help of surveillance footage.

He later pleaded guilty to charges related to leaving the scene of the accident and tampering with evidence, and was sentenced to one year in prison. The settlement now brings an end to the civil case stemming from the incident.