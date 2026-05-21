“HOGWASH AND NONSENSE” — CHISHALA BLASTS GREEDY KAMBWILI, SAYS HIS RETURN TO LUANSHYA IS DRIVEN BY HUNGER FOR K40 MILLION CDF AND POWER





By Oliver Chisenga



Former Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala has described as “hogwash and nonsense” assertions by embattled politician Chishimba Kambwili that he failed to develop Roan Constituency during his tenure as Member of Parliament between 2019 and 2021.





Chishala said Kambwili’s renewed interest in Luanshya politics is not driven by a desire to serve the people, but by greed and an insatiable appetite for money and power after seeing the massive increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the UPND administration from K1.6 million to K40 million.





In a strongly-worded response, Chishala said it was unfair and dishonest for Kambwili to accuse him of failing the people of Roan when he only served for two years under the Patriotic Front government, at a time when CDF allocations stood at only K1.6 million and were released in piecemeal amounts of K500,000.





“What meaningful development could honestly be achieved under such limited funding?” Chishala questioned.



He further accused Kambwili of dragging him into “dirty politics” after the former Roan lawmaker recently launched attacks against him while attempting to revive his own dwindling political career.





Chishala said Kambwili, who once harboured presidential ambitions, has now politically downgraded himself to recontesting a parliamentary seat under the Citizens First party led by Harry Kalaba.





“The truth is that this man is no longer trusted in Zambian politics. From presidential ambitions to recontesting as MP, what a shame,” Chishala charged.



He also dismissed Kambwili’s remarks suggesting that Members of Parliament should negotiate salaries for unionised mine workers, describing the claims as political theatrics meant to mislead desperate youths on the Copperbelt.





“Since when did Members of Parliament become negotiators for mine workers’ salaries?” Chishala asked.



On the issue of illegal mining activities in old Luanshya mine pits, Chishala defended the government’s position to discourage unsafe mining operations, saying no responsible leadership should allow young people to risk their lives in dangerous abandoned shafts.





He said the New Dawn Government has consistently prioritised the protection of lives by discouraging illegal and unsafe mining activities which have already claimed lives in several parts of the country.



“Unfortunately, in Kambwili’s thinking, protecting lives is somehow disadvantaging youths, which is deeply irresponsible,” Chishala said.