HOLY FURY! POPE BLASTS ‘DIRTY’ POWER PLAYS AS TRUMP ROW ERUPTS





In a fiery intervention set to shake global politics, Pope Leo XIV has issued a stark warning against those who “manipulate religion and the very name of God” for military, economic, or political gain.





The Pontiff condemned leaders who, he says, drag what is sacred “into darkness and filth” for their own agendas.





His remarks come amid a deepening clash with President Donald Trump, who recently criticized the Pope’s outspoken stance on tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel fueling an already explosive global debate.- Boldtruth