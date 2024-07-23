HON. BINWELL MPUNDU CRIES OUT FOR JUSTICE, AS I SAY, NOUSHALIMO AKABAMO

Some of you may think you are safe, but in Bemba we say, “Umulandu Mume, baukumpulafye”, one day, you will face and injustice but it will be too late for you to fight it.



By Hon Binwell Mpundu



When we call out on injustices dont think we are foolish or are not thinking ala one day those injustices will meet you and we will not be there to help you out.



Have you forgotten i was almost being condemned to Prison on foolish allegations that i sent our young people to go and steal scrap at KCM .Some of you even called me a criminal…



Jay Jay is abducted by state house officials and the president is fully aware of that make no mistake,Jay is now in prison over fake charges and propaganda and you are busy shouting crucify him???

You have even participated in pushing the propaganda that Jay Jay urinated in someone’s mouth and when it has downed on you that it was propaganda you have all gone mute yet you have the courage to talk about Justice.



Tayali was almost killed at his house by men carrying military weapons and he was turned from a victim to a criminal and today you are still shouting crucify him and you wanted him to face the courts for Justice you said????



Why-Me is still rotting in Jail over an exchange of insults with a known UPND cadre and they only arrest him for months now without bond or bail over insults but the other character is free and yet you have the courage to come here to talk about justice being served ??



Rizwani and friend are rotting in Jail 8 months now over allegations yet they cant even take him to court and you are here talking about Justice being served??



Do you want me to go on and on about the injustices people are being subjected to??



Meanwhile the real criminals stealing your money meant for drugs and to end load shedding are are just being moved from one assignment to the next and yet you have the audacity to come to my page to talk about Justice???



YOU REALLY NEED TO THINK TWICE WHEN YOU COMENT ON MY POSTS.