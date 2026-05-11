HON. CHARLES MILUPI PUTS HIS FOOT ON LUENA SIKONGO AND MONGU CENTRAL AS ADD SEATS IN WESTERN PROVINCE UNDER THE UPND ALLIANCE TICKET





By Zambia Barotseland Border Post

Reporters,



The UPND Alliance Chairperson, Hon. Charles Milupi, who is also Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD) has requested for three (3) Parliamentary seats out of the Twenty Six (26) Parliamentary Seats in Western Province to field his candidates from the ADD Party.





The Constituencies picked include Luena, Sikongo and Mongu Central. It is confirmed from our findings that Mongu Central has been reserved for him, Luena for Mwala Kalaluka as MP and Susan mulako as Council Chairperson and Sikongo constituency for Telly Mubita.





However, the UPND Provincial Leadership are still fighting the decision of the UPND Alliance Council of Presidents claiming UPND should get all the seats in it’s strong hold and that Hon. Charles Milupi should just wait for appointments.





Reacting to the UPND Provincial Leadership stance, Mr Mumbisho Mulele said as ADD they were waiting to see how UPND is handling the matter. “We have not asked for too much as ADD considering that the UPND Alliance Chairperson is our President,” said Mr Mulele, “And this is a litmus test for UPND to prove their selfishness if they fight to put candidates in the three Constituencies asked by our President.”





When asked what ADD would do if the UPND denied them the three seats, Mr Mulele responded they would cross the bridge when they reach there. “Obviously, the President will guide when that happens, we can’t cross the bridge before reaching there. “But I can tell you it will be a grave mistake for UPND to exhibit that level of selfishness of denying ADD Three seats out of Twenty Six seats in Barotseland,” Mr Mulele added.



©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/ 2026