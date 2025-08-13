Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s Health Condition in Prison



It is with deep concern that we bring to the attention of the public and the relevant authorities the deteriorating health of Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, who is currently serving a five-month sentence at Mukobeko Correctional Facility.





Dr. Kambwili, a respected political leader and former government minister, is battling serious health conditions, including diabetes (sugar) and high blood pressure (BP). His condition has worsened during his incarceration, and reports indicate that he has not yet received the necessary medical attention.





As a family, we are gravely worried about his well-being. Prison sentences should never be a death sentence for those with chronic illnesses, especially when treatment can be provided. We, therefore, earnestly appeal to the relevant authorities to urgently consider granting him access to proper medical care, either within a fully equipped facility or through a temporary release for treatment, before his condition becomes life-threatening.





Justice must always be accompanied by humanity. The health and life of Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili are at stake, and timely action could mean the difference between life and death.





Charles Kabwita

Nephew to Dr. Chishimba Kambwili