Hon. Elisha Matambo Buys Village Chicken  for K100,000

K100,000 (100pin) FOR A CHICKEN!



What was supposed to be a simple village chicken auction at the Likumbi Lya Mize Fundraising Gala Dinner in Kitwe turned into a plot twist so dramatic, even Netflix would ask for the script!





It all started innocently enough with a humble starting bid of K100. Just your average village cock, probably thinking it was headed for a stewpot. But oh no, fate had bigger plans. Within moments, the price flew up faster than fuel prices hitting K5,000 in a heartbeat as Gala patrons flung their hands in the air like they were bidding on Beyoncé’s left shoe.





And just when people thought it was getting out of hand, things got out of chicken.





In swooped the Director of Programs with one line: “Let’s auction the chicken,” and BOOM, Kitwe turned into Las Vegas. The competition got so tense, you could smell the kwacha sweating. Hon. Elisha Matambo, Copperbelt Minister and proud son of Lamba soil, came in swinging with cultural pride and loud bids. But just as he was about to chicken walk away with the prize





Enter the man who guards the minerals of the land, Hon. Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, who whipped out a bid of K100,600 like he was buying a gold-plated rooster. The room went silent. Mouths dropped. Even the chicken looked confused. “Who, me?”





And just like that, a once clueless village cock became Africa’s Most Expensive Chicken. Some even say it might be the priciest feathered creature ever sold on Earth. Move over KFC this cock’s got stock options!





Once again, the Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony has proven that when it comes to culture, pride, and jaw-dropping moments, nobody does it better.



 Hon. Elisha Matambo (and maybe the chicken, for being such a good sport)



