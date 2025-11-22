Hon. Given Lubinda Likely to Lose the PF Presidency, Not Because He is Not a Good Leader, But Because of his Tribe

When PF lost power in 2021, most of its so called senior leaders vanished overnight. They went into hiding and only watched from a distance as the party crumbled. Only a handful of true loyalists stood up for PF, and at the top of the list is one Hon. Given Lubinda followed by Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

Let’s be honest, if it were not for these two, PF would have been buried long ago. The only reason PF can today even talk about holding a convention is because these two held the oxygen mask of the party when everyone else had abandoned it.

While others were running from their shadows, probably fearing arrests for crimes they committed when they were in power, Lubinda was the one carrying PF on his back.

Interestingly many of those who disappeared are now crawling back, louder than ever, as if they never left. One of them is the former PF Secretary General Mr. Mwila, whose knew job now is to twerk for the international Malukula and fighting Given Lubinda.

Even I once underestimated Lubinda. I didn’t know he had such remarkable leadership in him. They say leaders are seen when there is a problem. The man surely showed up everywhere,.. funerals, court cases, arrests,..you name it. He literally held every member’s hand to be where they are. He kept the morale alive. He kept the PF brand from total extinction. He was literally the glue holding PF together.

But here is the painful truth of what I see coming forth. Despite his loyalty and impeccable leadership , Hon. Lubinda is likely to loose the PF presidency only because of his tribe.

It disgusts me to comment on matters of tribalism but it looks that is all the generation of these oddies know to thrive in politics. Thank God its phasing out.

People like Madam Mumbi Phiri have openly declared that, the only winning formula for PF is an Easterner paired with a Northerner and vice versa. And let’s not pretend that this mentality is not shared by many in the PF Central Committee, most of whom come from these two regions. Tribal entitlement is the compass guiding their decisions now.

Today, Prof. Nkandu Luo, Mumbi Phiri and the former PF secretary General Mr. Mwila can be seen shamelessly dancing for the man they are calling Malukula. Through Mr. Mwila, they have now waged war against Given Lubinda accusing him of secretly appointing peole like Chitalu Chilufya to the central Committee.

Why I feel bad about it is the fact that these same people, who today want to dictate the future of PF, were nowhere when the party was fighting for survival.

Some were in prison. Others Like Mr. Mwila were quite, hiding in safe houses obviously to avoid being followed for crimes committed while in power. Others like Prof. Nkandu Luo were silently negotiating their own political survival as she could be seen flying around with the Republican vice President clearly with intentions of Joining the UPND but was rejected. Mr. Lubinda was out there working tirelessly to hold the party together.

Now they want to reward him with betrayal. But here’s one thing about natural justice that many of us seem to ignore. It never forgets.

If PF rejects Hon. Given Lubinda simply because he comes from the West, then the party is signing its own death certificate. PF will either collapse completely or remain politically irrelevant after 2026, just like how MMD faded into the political dustbin. No one from northern or eastern has the energy of Given Lubinda. PF needs everyone regardless of their tribe.

By Dr. Mutti