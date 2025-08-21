HON. HAIMBE MULAMBO HAILS REOPENING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Haimbe Mulambo has described the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Zambia as a historic milestone that will strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.



The embassy, which had been closed for more than five decades, has now been officially reopened, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in key areas such as trade, agriculture, science and technology, health, climate change, and cultural exchange.





Hon. Haimbe noted that the move consolidates the General Framework Agreement of Cooperation signed in 2023, which is designed to boost economic and social partnerships between Zambia and Israel.





Speaking at the event, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the embassy’s return to Lusaka represents the beginning of a new chapter in relations between the two countries.





Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, expressed delight at the development, emphasizing her personal efforts and dedication that contributed to making the reopening possible.



\#Israel

(File Photo)