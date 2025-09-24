HON. JACK J. MWIIMBU CHAMPIONS CDF TRANSFORMATION IN MONZE CENTRAL



By Aibuh News Connect | Monze Central | September 23, 2025





The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the New Dawn government continues to breathe new life into communities across Zambia—and Monze Central stands tall as a shining example of this transformation, championed by its area MP, Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC.





For nearly a decade, between 2012 and 2021, constituencies were restricted to a meagre K1.6 million allocation—a drop in the ocean compared to the overwhelming needs of the people. That reality has since changed dramatically under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Today, the CDF is not just bigger—it is bolder, more impactful, and community-driven.



2022: K25.7 million



2023: K28.3 million



2024: K30.6 million



2025: K36.1 million





This exponential rise in funding has opened the floodgates for massive development opportunities in Monze Central.





The fund has delivered the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, laboratories, clinics, ablution blocks, staff houses, water reticulation systems, and even a police post. Desks and learning materials have also been provided, giving education a solid foundation.





But the story does not end with infrastructure. The CDF has gone further to touch lives directly:



Women and youths have accessed empowerment grants to grow businesses and create income.





Vulnerable children are supported through the secondary school bursary scheme, ensuring no child is left behind due to poverty.



Young people are being equipped with life-changing skills through fully paid training programs that open doors to employment and entrepreneurship.





These developments are not mere statistics; they are real investments in education, health, livelihoods, and security. They are steadily uplifting the quality of life for the people of Monze Central—proof that the New Dawn government is delivering on its promises.





Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC, MP, who represents Monze Central and also serves as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, has encouraged residents and visitors alike to tour the wards and witness these remarkable developments firsthand.





Indeed, the enhanced CDF is rewriting the development story of Monze Central, one project and one life at a time.



