Hon. Jack Mwiimbu says since he has overstayed & served Monze Central for 25 years, he’s starting his first term in the new Monze East

Since I have overstayed, I’m starting my first term in Monze East

INCUMBENT Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says he is “relocating” his political address to the newly created Monze East Constituency ahead of the August 13 general elections where the clock will reset to zero.

Mwiimbu, who has occupied the Monze Central parliamentary seat since 2001, declared that since some people feel he has sat too comfortably in the constituency for too long, he will now test fresh political soil in Monze East.

According to the long-serving lawmaker, contesting in the newly carved constituency would technically make it his first term there, despite already being one of the most familiar political faces in Southern Province.

“Since they say I have overstayed in Monze Central, I will contest in the newly created Monze East Constituency. In the new constituency it will be my first term,” said Mwiimbu.

His remarks come after Zambia’s latest delimitation exercise, which created 70 new constituencies across the country and increased the total number from 156 to 226.

Southern Province emerged among the biggest beneficiaries with nine new constituencies, pushing its total from 20 to 29.

Among the additions is Monze East, which now gives Mwiimbu a fresh battlefield without having to move too far from home.

Having served Monze Central for 25 years by the time elections arrive in August, the seasoned politician and current Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister now appears ready to begin a brand new first term.

By George Musonda

Kalemba April 20, 2026