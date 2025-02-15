Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s Selective Outrage: Why Only Munyaule?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s Selective Outrage: Why Only Munyaule?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



As I watched Parliament proceedings, I was stunned by Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s relentless attack on the Munyaule page, accusing its administrator of spreading falsehoods and hate speech. He spoke with such urgency and passion, as though Munyaule were the biggest threat to Zambia’s democracy.



But as I listened, I couldn’t help but ask:



Why does Munyaule warrant so much attention, while State House operatives freely run Koswe and Watchdog—platforms that thrive on slander, propaganda, and dehumanization of citizens?



The Blatant Double Standards



It is no secret that Koswe and Watchdog have been weaponized by the ruling party to spread misinformation, character assassination, and outright lies. Yet, Mwiimbu has never uttered a word about them. These pages have:



✅ Vilified opposition leaders with baseless accusations and fabricated scandals.

✅ Targeted and harassed journalists for exposing government corruption.

✅ Smeared private citizens who dared to express independent views.

✅ Promoted hate and division by publishing outright falsehoods to manipulate public opinion.



Yet, where is Mwiimbu’s outrage when these pages go on a rampage against innocent citizens?



Has he ever stood in Parliament to condemn them?



Has he ever called for their shutdown?



Has he ever warned their administrators against hate speech?



No. He has remained silent.



What Makes Koswe and Watchdog So Special?



This raises a fundamental question: Why is Munyaule the only target?



Why are Koswe and Watchdog immune from scrutiny?



Is it because they are run by State House operatives?



Is it because their lies benefit the ruling party instead of challenging it?



Is it because their propaganda serves as a shield for government failures?



Munyaule, regardless of what one thinks of it, is not the first nor the only controversial platform in Zambia. Yet Mwiimbu wants it shut down, while Koswe and Watchdog continue their dirty work unchecked. That alone exposes his hypocrisy.



If hate speech and misinformation are truly a concern, then ALL platforms guilty of it must be condemned—not just those critical of the government.



Mwiimbu Must Start With Koswe and Watchdog or Keep Quiet



If Jack Mwiimbu genuinely cared about misinformation, hate speech, and online toxicity, then he should start by taking action against Koswe and Watchdog—because they have done far more damage to Zambia’s political discourse than Munyaule ever has.



Where was his outrage when Koswe was spreading lies about opposition leaders?



Where was his condemnation when private citizens were being defamed and insulted daily?



Where was his voice when journalists were being harassed simply for exposing the truth?



His silence on Koswe and Watchdog is proof that his attack on Munyaule is politically motivated. It is not about enforcing the law, not about protecting citizens, but about silencing criticism and protecting those in power.



Selective Outrage is a Sign of Weak Leadership



A true leader does not apply the law selectively. A true leader does not only speak out when it benefits their political interests.



If Mwiimbu had any integrity, he would demand accountability across the board. But his actions prove that he is not interested in justice—he is interested in suppressing dissent.



Until he condemns ALL guilty platforms—including Koswe and Watchdog—he has no moral ground to speak on this issue.



Either he addresses all propaganda pages equally, or he must keep quiet.