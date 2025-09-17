HON. JEAN CHISENGA WAS SLAPPED DURING AN ALTERCATION AT THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RESTAURANT- POLICE
-Emmasdale Police Station through Manda Hill Police Post, on September 15, 2025 at 14:00 hours, received a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) from Honourable Ngandwe Jean Chisenga, aged 36, of Chalala, Lusaka, Member of Parliament for Mambilima Constituency.
The complainant reported that she was assaulted by a person she is able to identify if seen. The incident occurred on September12, 2025 at the National Assembly of Zambia restaurant.
Brief facts of the matter are that on the said date and venue, the complainant had an altercation with the suspect which resulted in her being slapped. In the process, she sustained pain on the left side of her face. A medical report has been issued.
No arrest has been made at this stage, and investigations into the matter have been instituted. Members of the public will be kept updated on the progress of this case.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Let Justice be done, and due process before the law .
As it was for Hon Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Nixon Chilangwa, Hon Ronald Chitotela, Hon Munir Zulu, Hon Maureen Mabonga, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon Jay Jay Banda, Hon Davies Chama, Brebnar Changala, Dr Fred Mmembe, Apostle Dan Pule, and the many, so many who have landed in detention, Arrest and Prosecution, over this and that, let the suspect be named , and arraigned before the Police and Courts.
Not just warn and Cautions… It should be Detention , Arrest, Charge and Prosecution.
This is what other accused with similar offenses go through.
Ba Nkuku, before you run away with your politics, establish what the altercation was all about, then you can comment intelligently.
Maybe it’s issues of boyfriend and girlfriend gone wrong. Who is this man? Who invited him to the National Assembly Restaurant? How did the argument with the Map start to a point of the man slapping her. This smells of some familiarity business here. Anagenamo harder kale.