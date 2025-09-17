HON. JEAN CHISENGA WAS SLAPPED DURING AN ALTERCATION AT THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RESTAURANT- POLICE





-Emmasdale Police Station through Manda Hill Police Post, on September 15, 2025 at 14:00 hours, received a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) from Honourable Ngandwe Jean Chisenga, aged 36, of Chalala, Lusaka, Member of Parliament for Mambilima Constituency.



The complainant reported that she was assaulted by a person she is able to identify if seen. The incident occurred on September12, 2025 at the National Assembly of Zambia restaurant.



Brief facts of the matter are that on the said date and venue, the complainant had an altercation with the suspect which resulted in her being slapped. In the process, she sustained pain on the left side of her face. A medical report has been issued.



No arrest has been made at this stage, and investigations into the matter have been instituted. Members of the public will be kept updated on the progress of this case.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

