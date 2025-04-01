Hon. Kasune Is Wrong: These Amendments Won’t Lower the Cost of Living- Dr Mwelwa

Hon. Kasune Is Wrong: These Amendments Won’t Lower the Cost of Living



By Dr Mwelwa



Many times in politics, those in power try to dress up their plans in beautiful words—like “inclusion,” “youth empowerment,” or “gender equality”—but if you look closely, you’ll see that these words are often used to hide something else: the desire to stay in power at any cost.





Recently, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune said that the new constitutional amendments will help reduce the high cost of living in Zambia. But as a political scientist, I can confidently say this is completely false. These changes will not make life cheaper or better for ordinary people. In fact, they will do the opposite—they will make things worse.





Let’s talk about the facts. One of the biggest changes being proposed is to increase the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from 166 to 256. Each MP is paid K66,000 every month. With 256 MPs, the government would spend almost K2 billion every year on salaries alone. In five years, that adds up to nearly K10 billion. And that’s before you include allowances, free cars, offices, and end-of-term gratuities. If each MP gets a K5 million gratuity after five years, that’s another K1.28 billion. Add government vehicles for new MPs, and the cost climbs higher and higher.





Now ask yourself: Will this help reduce the price of mealie meal? Will it reduce bus fares or create jobs? Will this help your child get a scholarship or your grandmother get medicine at the clinic? The answer is no. This is money that could build schools, fix hospitals, set up youth training centers, or support local farmers. Instead, it will be spent on politicians and politics.





Some of our leaders are trying to trick young people and women into thinking these amendments are for them. But let’s do some honest math. Even if 50 young people or women are given new MP positions, that is 50 jobs out of more than 5 million unemployed youth in Zambia. That’s not real empowerment—it’s a political show.





The truth is, these changes are not about development. They are about control. The amendment to remove the limit on nominated MPs is especially dangerous. Right now, the Constitution says the President can only nominate 8 MPs. But if the amendment passes, that limit will be removed. The President, with support from Parliament, can then add as many MPs as he wants—stacking Parliament with people who will vote the way he tells them to. This gives too much power to one person, and weakens the checks and balances that protect our democracy.





When U.S. President Barack Obama visited Africa, he said: “Africa doesn’t need strongmen. It needs strong institutions.” What he meant is that good leadership is not about having one person with all the power. It’s about having fair systems where the law is respected, where Parliament, the courts, and the President each have their own roles—and none is more powerful than the other.





Right now, what we are seeing is the government trying to change the rules in its favor before the 2026 elections. Instead of fixing the economy, they are fixing the system. Instead of creating jobs, they are creating seats in Parliament. And they are doing it fast, hoping people won’t notice.





But we must notice. We must speak. The Constitution is not a tool for political survival. It is a promise between leaders and the people. Changing it should never be rushed, and it should never be done just to help one party stay in power.





As Americans say, “Power belongs to the people.” It’s time Zambians remember that. These amendments are not about you. They are not about your struggles. They are about keeping power. And if we allow them to pass, we will all pay the price—not just in taxes, but in the loss of our democracy.





Let’s not be fooled by big words and shiny promises. Let’s demand honesty. Let’s demand leadership that serves the people—not just itself.