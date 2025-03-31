HON. KELVIN SAMPA-A DISCIPLINED AND HANDS-ON LEADER MOBILIZING VOTES FOR PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE





Southern Province

30st March 2025



Reported By:Open Development media



Hon. Kelvin Sampa continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for a better Zambia. Following the directive given in Kasama that every party member should see themselves as an extension of President Hichilema in mobilizing support, Hon. Sampa has taken this mission to heart actively engaging communities, strengthening grassroots structures and ensuring that every voice counts ahead of the 2026 elections.



Earlier today, during his visit to Chief Mwanachingwala’s area in Southern Province, Hon. Sampa took the opportunity to distribute UPND regalia and spread the message of progress under the New Dawn Government. This act underscores his hands-on leadership style, proving that he is not just a leader by title but by action. He understands that true mobilization happens on the ground, among the people, and through genuine engagement.





A highly disciplined and results-driven mobilizer, Hon. Sampa is relentless in his efforts to expand the UPND family. He recognizes the need to continuously remind Zambians of the remarkable strides made under President Hichilema’s leadership economic recovery, free education, increased social protection and infrastructural development.





“We must always speak about the good work this government is doing. The progress we have made as a country is visible and it is our duty to ensure that every Zambian understands and appreciates this transformation,” he emphasizes.





With this level of dedication, Hon. Kelvin Sampa remains a crucial force in ensuring that the UPND secures an overwhelming victory in 2026. His strategic engagement, discipline, and hands-on approach make him a valuable asset in strengthening the party’s grassroots presence across the country.





The journey toward 2026 continues and with committed leaders like Hon. Sampa leading the charge, the UPND remains well-positioned to further its mission of delivering development, prosperity and unity to all Zambians





