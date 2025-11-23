HON. LUBINDA’S LEADERSHIP SHINES THROUGH ADVERSITY- Kavumbu Hakachima

HON. LUBINDA’S LEADERSHIP SHINES THROUGH ADVERSITY



We strongly condemn the deplorable attack on Hon. Given Lubinda in Kabwe, an affront to the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights.





Such acts of violence are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Under Hon. Given Lubinda’s leadership, we assure the Nation that such barbaric behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for all individuals, regardless of their political affiliation





We take this opportunity to counsel our young people to respect their elders and leaders, regardless of their political persuasion. This is a critical aspect of our cultural heritage, and we must preserve it at all costs. We must work together to build a society that values respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.





The recent incident in Kabwe has, however, highlighted Hon. Given Lubinda’s exceptional leadership qualities, demonstrating his ability to navigate complex situations with poise and composure. His steadfast response has sent a powerful message to the nation, showcasing the strength and character required for effective leadership in Zambia’s dynamic political landscape. This is the kind of leadership that inspires confidence and trust, and we are proud to have him as one of our leaders.





Hon. Lubinda’s vision for Zambia’s future has resonated well with many, particularly his focus on revitalising the agriculture sector and promoting economic stability. These critical areas have the potential to drive meaningful change and improvement in the lives of Zambians, and his emphasis on transformative approaches could lead to increased food security, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. We believe that with leaders like Hon. Lubinda, Zambia can achieve great things and become a model for development in the region.





As Zambia moves forward, the emphasis on unity and development is a welcome trend. The country’s progress is intricately linked to the ability of its leaders to bring people together, foster dialogue, and drive collective growth. We must continue to work together, putting aside our differences, to build a brighter, more harmonious future for all Zambians, one that balances economic prosperity with social cohesion and environmental sustainability.





Hon. Lubinda’s leadership is a significant factor in Zambia’s development trajectory, and his commitment to the nation’s growth is evident. As the country looks to the future, it is essential to have leaders who can inspire, motivate, and unite the people towards a common goal of prosperity and progress. We have no doubt that Hon. Lubinda is one such leader, and we pledge our continued support for his vision for a better Zambia.



PF National Deputy Chairperson Women’s Department



Kavumbu Hakachima