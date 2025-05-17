HON MABONGA, A VICTIM OF A UPND CAMPAIGN TO DESTROY OPPOSITION- HON CHISANGA



………..says her Jailing is a clear example of lynching dissenting voices.



Lusaka………….17th May, 2025 (Smart Eagles)





Lukashya Member of Parliament Hon George Chisanga has condemned the Jailing of Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga describing it as a dark day for Constitutional democracy.





Hon Mabonga was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment for alleged Seditious Practices.



Speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Chisanga said what the country saw yesterday was not justice but a systematic lynching of descending voices.





He said Hon Mobonga is an innocent Victim by a wider campaign of the UPND to destroy the opposition while stamping its authority in the nation to create a defacto one party state.





Hon Chisanga is of the view that the timing of the sentencing amid constitutional amendment discussions, is aimed at skewing the debate in favor of the UPND because numbers for opposition begin to reduce.





He said the UPND want to push for Constitutional Amendments despite majority of the Stakeholders saying no to this hasty process.



“The opposition cannot divorce the jailing of Mabonga and Munir Zulu to this arrangement in making sure that they reduce capacity of the opposition to oppose the constitutional amendment process.





We are surprised that for a country that is limping economically, we can be so irresponsibly allow people to lose their positions as MPs and instigate by elections. The case of Emmanuel Jay Banda is another perfect example where his alleged abductors have never been called for questioning. The words used by Hon Mabonga if anybody subjected them, the words could not possibly be considered seditious. It was more surprising when the magistrate wanted to draw a comparison what Ms Mabonga said and the genòcide in Rwanda,” he said.





Hon Chisanga said it is clear that the UPND has proceeded with speed on it’s part of National distruction because the majority of the Citizens have sat back.



“At the rate the country is moving, many of the opposition who wish to exercise their rights, guaranteed for Citizens by the constitution will end up being jailed by this authoritative regime. The country faces a leadership that has quickly transformed into an authoritative regime,” he said.





The nation is aware that Hon. Mabonga joins a long queue of opposition leaders who have been victims of injustice since the UPND came into power. It is a very clear fact that Hon Mabonga was merely responding to a provocative statement that has become an order of the day by the UPND officials and cadres targeting the PF. Nothing has happened to the UPND officials who have been reported for various offences but have not been arrested,” he said.





And Hon Chisanga said the UPND have lost the moral right to rule the country as they have destroyed just about everything that exists in Zambia.



“It is time for Zambians to make a decision in 2026. Our call is to provide leadership in the opposition. We have the opportunity to redesign opposition politics.

We as members of Parliament for the PF we have to call the opposition to Unity. We need to restore the nation to its past glory. What we are going through is Gangsterism. We have replaced the Constitution and rule of law by the rule of savages,” Hon Chisanga explained.



#SmartEagles2025