HON. MAPANI LEADS HANDOVER OF KEY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN NAMWALA



30 August 2024



Namwala Constituency celebrated a significant milestone with the official handover of four Community Development Fund (CDF) projects by the area Member of Parliament, Hon. Herbert Mapani. These projects, funded under the 2022 and 2023 CDF allocations, were completed at a combined cost exceeding 2 million Kwacha.



In his address, Hon. Mapani expressed gratitude to the Local Authority, government technocrats, and the CDF Committee for their dedication, which was instrumental in the successful completion of these projects. He also acknowledged the community members’ patience during the delays and highlighted the government’s commitment to improving education and healthcare in Namwala.



The event was held at Kapili Community School, with the other three projects being remotely handed over. Hon. Mapani officially handed over the following projects:



• Kapili Community School, Itapa Ward – K565,190.88 (2022 CDF)

• 3-Bedroom Staff House at Shimunyumbwe Community School, Chitongo Ward –

K479, 001.23 (2022 CDF)

• Mamvu OPD, Incinerator, Placenta & Ash Pit, Kabulamwanda Ward – K681, 529.31 (2022 CDF)

• Chibunze Health Post, Baambwe Ward – K600, 000.00 (2023 CDF Disaster Component)



Hon. Mapani also announced upcoming projects under the 2024 CDF allocation, including the construction of 1×3 classroom blocks, health posts, and the supply of over 3,000 school desks, and improvements in water and sanitation through borehole equipment and the procurement of a water bowser.



During the event, Senior Headman Shalanga’s representative, Headman Raphael Mukompe, expressed gratitude for the first permanent structure at Kapili Community School since its establishment in 2000. Namwala CDF Committee Chairperson, Mr. Phiri, and Kapili Community School Headteacher, Mr. Goodfellow Chatyoka, echoed these sentiments, praising the UPND government’s leadership in enhancing education in the area.



Namwala Town Council Chairperson, Cllr. Abel Moonga, thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the CDF allocation and commended MP Mapani for his hard work. He also praised the government’s social interventions to mitigate the effects of drought in the region.



Background on Kapili Community School: Established in 2000, Kapili Community School has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure. The recently completed 1×2 classroom block, funded by CDF, represents the first permanent structure at the school. This new block replaces an old, unfinished building where students previously sat on bricks in a dusty, floorless room. The old building’s flooring, roofing, and plastering have been completed with personal assistance from Hon. Mapani, who is keen to see the building fully completed.



Issued by:

Nchimunya Lukubi

Assistant Public Relations Officer