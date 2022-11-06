By Veronica Mwale

Ndola 5th November, 2022

HON MATAMBO DIRECTS ALL DCs ,DACO, PACO TO GO BACK TO THE PEOPLE AND GIVE THE CORRECT INFORMATION OVER FISP

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo today addressed all stakeholders in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province and directed all District Commissioners (DCs), District Agricultural Co-ordinators (DACO) and Provincial Agriculture Co-ordinators (PACO) to go back to the people and give the correct information over farmer’s Input Support Program (FISP) .

The Coppperbelt Minister gave the directives after addressing many stakeholders that included ordinary farmers, PACO Officials ,DACO, District Commissioners (DC) and other agricultural experts that were drawn from around the province.

Hon Matambo was handy and wanted to know what was causing the confusion of misinformation surrounding FISP.

He said the New Dawn Government and President Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to agriculture sector as it is one of the corner stone of the Zambian economy and warned those who will try to frustrate government by painting it back that they will have themselves to blame and urged all DCs ,PACO, DACO and Camp Officers to move at supersonic speed to go back to the people and give the correct information of the emotive issue of FISP.

The Coppperbet Minister further assured all farmers that 80 % will be given to new cooperatives while 20% will go to the old coorperatives.

He also guided that FISP must not be a political and must reach the intended recipients because it is meant to benefit all Zambians.

Hon Matambo emphasised that previously some people were sidelined for unknown reasons adding that those who were maginerised must be also given top priority.

Meanwhile, Dr. Obvious Kabinda from ministry of Agriculture assured the Minister that all the issues surrounding FISP on the Copperbelt Province will be sorted out as soon as possible .

Dr Kabinda stated that the correct information will trick down to the last person in all district of the province.

According to the advance press release from Minister of Agriculture Hon. Reuben Mtolo Zambian government is scheduled to start distribution of fertilizer and other agricultural materials on Tuesday next week across the country.

The Minister was accompanied by Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Mr.Augustine Kasongo and several government officials.

CIC PRESS TEAM