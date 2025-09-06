HON. MIKE MPOSHA DELIVERS 100% ON HIS PROMISES TO MUNALI CONSTITUENCY





Lusaka 05th September 2025



By Jack Makayi



Munali Member of Parliament and Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Hon. Mike Mposha has successfully fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Munali Constituency. Recently, Hon. Mposha toured all six wards of his constituency to inspect various projects nearing completion.





Key Projects Delivered Under His Leadership:



1. Education Infrastructure Expansion



A 1×3 classroom block has been constructed at Kapwelyomba Primary School, and a 2×3 classroom block at Kaunda Square Secondary School.





These projects have been prioritized following the government’s Free Education Policy, which has brought many pupils back to school. Through the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Hon. Mposha has focused on expanding classroom space to accommodate the growing number of learners.





2. Sports Development



Kaunda Square Stage 1 and Mahatma have received modern football pitches, a promise that residents had waited for over decades.





Sports, especially football, have been a key need for the youth in the area who previously faced challenges due to the poor state of playing fields. Hon. Mposha’s intervention has revived hope for talented young players, and plans are underway to extend similar developments to Kalikiliki and other compounds.





3. Health Infrastructure



A modern health post at Gripps (Munali Ward 38) is almost complete and will soon be commissioned. For the first time, residents of Kamanga will have access to quality health services within their community. This milestone reflects the commitment of the New Dawn Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema to improve healthcare across Zambia.





4. Teacher Housing



A 1×2 flat teachers’ house at Chainda Primary School is set to be handed over to provide decent accommodation for teachers, further enhancing education standards in the area.





The community has expressed gratitude to Hon. Mposha and the New Dawn Government for responding to their long-standing challenges. Many residents have since endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema to continue his leadership beyond 2026, citing visible development and improved livelihoods.



CIC PRESS TEAM