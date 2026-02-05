Hon. Morgan Muunda Strengthens Flood Response and Community Support in Chawama.





February, 5, 2026



By Wagon Media



Hon Morgan Muunda 1, the aspiring Member of Parliament for Chawama Constituency under the UPND ticket, has continued to demonstrate practical leadership through sustained support to communities affected by recent flooding.





As part of efforts to improve sanitation and promote good hygiene, Hon. Muunda distributed additional tippers of gravel to heavily affected areas, including Chingwelele Market and surrounding communities. This intervention was aimed at improving drainage, reducing stagnant water, and creating a safer environment for residents and marketeers.





Marketeers at Chingwelele Market expressed great appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful. They praised Hon. Muunda’s continued commitment to community welfare and encouraged him to maintain the spirit of service that reflects true and people-centered leadership.





In further support to flood-affected households, Hon. Muunda procured and distributed 100 bales of (salaula) to residents whose belongings were damaged by the floods. Many families benefited from this initiative, with residents expressing gratitude for the relief provided during a difficult period.





Additionally, Hon. Muunda created short-term employment opportunities for youths in Chawama by engaging them in drainage cleaning and maintenance works, a move aimed at reducing future flooding while empowering young people economically.





In his remarks, Hon. Morgan Muunda thanked the people of Chawama for their continued support and trust. He reaffirmed his commitment to work tirelessly for the constituency and emphasized the importance of working together to achieve lasting development. He assured residents of his availability and dedication to serving them at all times, while also appreciating the support rendered to him and the UPND leadership.