HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE LEADS ZAMBIA-EU PUSH FOR GLOBAL FINANCIAL REFORM AT SEVILLE SUMMIT



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, is leading a high-level delegation at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, Spain, where Zambia and the European Union have emerged as key voices calling for urgent global financial reform.





Speaking on behalf of Zambia, Hon. Haimbe has been instrumental in shaping discussions around debt relief, domestic resource mobilisation, and inclusive financial systems that work for developing nations. The minister emphasised the importance of equitable global partnerships in addressing the widening development financing gap.





“The current financial architecture is no longer fit for purpose. We must work together to build systems that are inclusive, transparent, and capable of delivering real impact for our people,” Hon. Haimbe told delegates.





Zambia’s collaboration with the EU at FFD4 reflects a growing strategic partnership grounded in shared values of sustainability, equity, and mutual accountability. The European Union, a global development leader, reaffirmed its long-standing commitment by:





* Contributing 42% of global development aid in 2023

* Mobilising €179 billion under the Global Gateway initiative, with a €300 billion target by 2027





This year’s FFD4 conference takes place against the backdrop of a global financing shortfall of more than US\$4 trillion needed annually to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Zambia’s presence and strong engagement underscore its determination to influence the global development agenda.





As discussions continue, the active leadership of Hon. Haimbe positions Zambia as a credible voice in the push for a fairer, more resilient international financial system one that delivers tangible progress for developing countries across Africa and beyond.



CIC PRESS TEAM