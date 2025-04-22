HON. NKULUKUSA BOOSTER’S UP PARTY MOBILIZATION EXERCISE IN HIS CONSTITUENCY.



in a wake to strengthen the party structures and make the party more attractive.



Chibombo – 20th April, 2025.



Katuba Constituency lawmaker Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa who also happens to be Central Province Minister as well as UPND Central Province Chairperson on Sunday 20th April, 2025 led hundreds of UPND members at the party’s Mobilization exercise where also defectors from other political parties joined the UPND, held at Mwachikoka village grounds in Chikumbi zone of Katuba Ward, Katuba Constituency.



Honourable Nkulukusa urged the UPND members to rally behind President HH’s visionary leadership, as he has brought so much development in the area within 3 and half years through especially the increased CDF and other governments programs and initiatives.



Speaking in his capacity as the Provincial UPND Chairperson for Central Province, Honorable Nkulukusa advised on the UPND members to be wary of unscrupulous people pretending to be with the party whilst they are not, but only wanting to push their personal agendas.



“The President saw it fit, to appoint me as Provincial Minister and Provincial Chairperson for the party (UPND), this therefore entails the trust that the President has in me, and we can’t afford to betray the President’s trust as a people of Katuba Constituency to support people masquerading and imposing themselves as better candidates than us”, the Minister narrated.



“No single person can bring developments in a Constituency using personal monies, do not be cheated. No matter how rich one can be. That is why governments are there, to foster developments by implementing policies and distribute resources for community developments such as CDF and many other programs,” the Minister further stressed out.



The minister also informed the gathering that, the Chikumbi road from Great North Road junction to Kaburwe will soon be worked on funded by the World Bank.



At the same event, the Katuba Ward Area Councillor Cllr. Chitambira Sibanda expressed gratitude to the New Dawn Administration for bringing developments in his ward through the enhanced CDF.



“Chikumbi zone has seen 4 boreholes been sunk in different villages which has never happened in 60 years. An modern ablution block has been constructed and operational at St. Threza School using 2023 CDF at a total cost of K280, 000 and a 1X3 classroom block is under construction at the same school, which will soon be completed,” the Councillor highlighted.



Furthermore, the Chibombo Town Council Chairperson Mr. Newton Nyeleti urged the people to support and vote for President Hakainde Hichilema, Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa, himself and all the UPND’s Councillors in the 2026 General Elections for the massive developments they have brought forth.



Among notable individuals present for the event was Mungule Ward Councillor Cllr. Kelvin Mutende, UPND Provincial Youth Chairperson and IPS national Mr. Paul Mweemba, Katuba CDFC Chairperson Mr. Kennedy Shanang’ombe, UPND Lusaka Kanyama Constituency Mr. Shamilimo, Headwoman Mwachikoka, Headman Mwambi, Headman Chombela and others, also Katuba Constituency’s UPND structures led by the Chairperson Mr. Abishai Chiinda.



Issued By:



Katuba Constituency Media Team.