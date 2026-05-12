HON. OBVIOUS MWALITETA DOMINATES UPND PRIMARY ELECTIONS AS OPPONENT FALLS SHORT





11th May, 2026



Aspiring parliamentary candidate Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta has recorded a resounding landslide victory in the UPND primary elections for Kafue Constituency after triumphing in 7 out of the 8 wards announced so far and amassing an impressive 262.





The overwhelming endorsement from grassroots officials cements Hon. Mwaliteta’s dominance in the race and positions him as the clear front-runner ahead of the forthcoming general elections.





According to results received so far from 7 out of the 8 wards, Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta has delivered a commanding performance in the UPND primary elections, defeating challenger Mr. Mulemwa Collins Njekwa across the constituency.





Ward-by-Ward Results:



1. Chikupi Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 43

Collins Njekwa 1



2. Kasenje Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 42

Collins Njekwa 1



3. Kabweza Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40

Collins Njekwa 0





4. Shikoswe Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40

Collins Njekwa 9



5. Magoba Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40

Collins Njekwa



6. Matanda Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 35

Collins Njekwa 1



7. Shabusale Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 22

Collins Njekwa



The results place Hon. Mwaliteta in a dominant position as the race for adoption continues.



#Updates from Kafue Constituency