HON. OBVIOUS MWALITETA DOMINATES UPND PRIMARY ELECTIONS AS OPPONENT FALLS SHORT

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HON. OBVIOUS MWALITETA DOMINATES UPND PRIMARY ELECTIONS AS OPPONENT FALLS SHORT



11th May, 2026

Aspiring parliamentary candidate Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta has recorded a resounding landslide victory in the UPND primary elections for Kafue  Constituency after triumphing in 7 out of the 8 wards announced so far and amassing an impressive 262.



The overwhelming endorsement from grassroots officials cements Hon. Mwaliteta’s dominance in the race and positions him as the clear front-runner ahead of the forthcoming general elections.


According to results received so far from 7 out of the 8 wards, Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta has delivered a commanding performance in the UPND primary elections, defeating challenger Mr. Mulemwa Collins Njekwa across the constituency.



Ward-by-Ward Results:

1. Chikupi Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 43
                                      Collins Njekwa 1

2. Kasenje Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 42
                                        Collins Njekwa 1

3. Kabweza Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40
                                         Collins Njekwa 0



4. Shikoswe Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40
                                          Collins Njekwa 9

5. Magoba Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 40
                                       Collins  Njekwa

6. Matanda Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 35
                                         Collins Njekwa 1

7. Shabusale Ward — Obvious Mwaliteta 22
                                             Collins Njekwa

The results place Hon. Mwaliteta in a dominant position as the race for adoption continues.

#Updates from Kafue Constituency

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