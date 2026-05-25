Hon. Peter Kapala’s campaign team involved in a road accident

Hon. Peter Kapala wrote;



“I wish to inform the people of Chifunabuli South Constituency and the nation at large that some members of my campaign team were today involved in a road accident after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned due to a tyre burst.”





“At the time of the incident, the campaign team and I were heading to church. I was travelling in a separate vehicle ahead of the involved vehicle.”



“Following the accident, the affected team members were immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention and observation. I wish to inform the public that after thorough medical examinations, all the three occupants involved were confirmed to be in stable condition and free from serious injuries. They were later discharged from the hospital.”





“I therefore, strongly condemn the misleading and malicious statements being circulated by some opposition figures and social media platforms attempting to politicise this unfortunate incident. It is regrettable that some individuals have chosen to spread unfounded claims and insinuations, merely to gain cheap political mileage. Such reckless narratives are irresponsible and must be rejected by all well-meaning citizens.”





“We thank the Almighty God for sparing the lives of our team members. What could have been a tragic incident ended without any loss of life, and for this we remain deeply grateful. I also extend sincere appreciation to the medical personnel, community members, and all those who rendered support and showed concern following the accident.”





“As the UPND campaign in Chifunabuli South continues, my campaign team remains focused, strong, and committed to engaging the people peacefully and responsibly.

Hon. Peter Kapala

UPND Aspiring Member of Parliament

Chifunabuli South Constituency