Hon. Stafford Mulusa and Naomi Tetamashimba in a terrible road accident

Government chief whip and PS Involved in serious road accident

The Government chief whip, Stafford Mulusa and permanent secretary for Special Duties at the Cabinet Office, Naomi Tetamashimba, were involved in a severe road accident on the Lusaka-Kabwe Road.

The incident occurred near Fig Tree Café when the vehicle carrying the government officials was struck from behind by a truck, causing the driver to lose control.

Both Mulusa and Tetamashimba sustained injuries in the accident, prompting immediate medical attention at the Kabwe General Hospital.

Recognizing the gravity of their injuries, the government swiftly evacuated both individuals to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, where they will receive specialized medical care.

Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda and Police deputy spokesperson confirmed the incident.

The government, through a statement by the Minister of Information and Media reiterated its call to all motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations, and prioritize safety on the nation’s roads.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba

STATEMENT BY POLICE ON THE ACCIDENT

INVOLVING THE GOVERNMENT CHIEF WHIP HON. STAFFORD MULUSA, MP AND

PERMANENT SECRETARY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES AT CABINET OFFICE NAOMI

TETAMASHIMBA

September 9, 2023 – Honourable Stafford Mulusa, the Solwezi Central Member of Parliament and Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office Naomi Tentamashimba survived with injuries in a Road Traffic Accident that occurred in Kabwe District at Fig tree area along the Great North Road around 07:30 hours.

They were in a Toyota Landcruiser bearing registration number GRZ 734C driven by Honourable Mulusa aged 48 of Ibex in Lusaka.

They were moving towards Kabwe town when the unknown driver of a Toyota Mark X, while moving in the same direction, misjudged clearance distance and hit behind the Landcruiser resulting in Honourable Mulusa losing control of the vehicle and in the process collided with the FAWO Truck and Trailer which was moving in the opposite direction. The Truck and trailer bearing registration numbers BLA 1025 BLA 1027 and BLA 1024 had three people on board

The condition of the driver of the Toyota Mark X and its damages are not known as the driver fled the scene soon after the accident happened while the Landcruiser is extensively damaged.

The truck had its right wheel damaged and everyone on board including the driver escaped unhurt.

Honourable Mulusa and Ms. Tentamashimba sustained injuries and were rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital for treatment. The two have since been taken to the University Teaching Hospitals.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer