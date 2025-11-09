Hon Sunday Chanda calls for a full, transparent and impartial investigation into the  Chingola stoning of the President

PUBLIC STATEMENT BY HON SUNsDAY CHANDA



The violent disruption in Chingola yesterday, during which stones were thrown and property, including a police vehicle and a presidential tent, was set alight, was deeply alarming. The Zambia Police Service has confirmed that order was restored and that the President was evacuated to safety.



Such attacks must be condemned by every citizen, across every political divide. Violence is not an instrument of politics; it is an affront to the rule of law and to the dignity of our nation. As a matter of principle, any imminent threat to the life of the President is intolerable and must attract swift and decisive consequences.





Accordingly, we call for the following, without delay:



1. A full, transparent and impartial investigation into the events in Chingola, with the findings made public. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted under the law.





2. A review of security arrangements to ensure the safety of public officials and the public at large, while safeguarding citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and free expression.





3. A firm but lawful response by the security services against anyone who incites, plans, or executes violence, including criminal charges, arrest and prosecution where evidence warrants.





4. Collective leadership from all political parties, traditional leaders and civic actors to publicly condemn this violence, discourage vigilantism, and recommit to peaceful civic engagement.





5. Urgent community outreach and youth engagement initiatives to address grievances through dialogue so that frustration does not become a pretext for violence.





Let us be clear: protecting the life of the Head of State is not about partisanship but protecting the institutions and shared values that bind us as Zambians. We must show that disagreement in our country is resolved through discussion, law and democratic processes and never through violence.





For the sake of national unity and the safety of all citizens, we must all speak with one voice: violence will not be tolerated; perpetrators will be held to account; and our democracy will be defended.





Signed:



Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency