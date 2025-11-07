HON. SUNDAY CHANDA, MP, TO MOVE MOTION SEEKING OPTIONAL ACCESS TO LUMP SUM RETIREMENT BENEFITS UNDER NAPSA

7th November 2025, Lusaka

Hon. Sunday Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, will on Wednesday 12th November 2025 move a Motion in the National Assembly calling for the introduction of Optional Access to Lump Sum Retirement Benefits under the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The Motion seeks to allow eligible contributors to have a choice in how they access their retirement benefits, either through the current monthly pension or through a partial lump-sum withdrawal, accompanied by protective safeguards to secure future income streams.

“A pension is not a favour, it is a right. Workers deserve to decide how their contributions will shape their future,” Hon. Chanda said.

For decades, Zambian workers have contributed to NAPSA with the expectation that their savings will empower them to build, invest and transition into retirement with dignity. However, under the current framework, individuals have limited flexibility in accessing their accumulated contributions upon retirement.

Hon. Chanda stressed the need for reform that puts contributors at the centre of the pension system.

“For too long, workers have been told that their own money is ‘not theirs yet.’

Our Motion restores freedom of choice and trust in the Zambian worker,” he said.

KEY OBJECTIVES OF THE MOTION

The Motion calls for:

Optional access to a lump-sum withdrawal for eligible contributors upon retirement; Preservation of retirement security through safeguards to prevent vulnerabilities associated with full withdrawals; Greater autonomy and financial dignity, allowing retirees to invest or start income-generating activities using their own contributions.

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL BENEFITS

The proposal is expected to:

Inject capital into communities and local enterprise development,

Support household financial resilience, and

Promote investment, home ownership and entrepreneurship.

Hon. Chanda emphasised that the Motion is not political but grounded in economic empowerment and respect for contributors.

“This is about economic freedom and the dignity that comes with having control over one’s retirement savings. We carry the voices of millions of contributors who have worked, contributed and waited,” he said.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Office of the Member of Parliament, Kanchibiya Constituency

 +260 971885689