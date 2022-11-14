Hon. Sylvia Masebo Reading A Wrong Speech At A Function Shows How UPND Is Fighting Its Own Women- Saboi Imboela

HON. SYLVIA MASEBO READING A WRONG SPEECH AT A FUNCTION SHOWS HOW UPND IS FIGHTING ITS OWN WOMEN

13/11/2022

I have watched for some time now the scandals happening at the Ministry of Health and I have been wondering what really is going on. At first, I made comments on the shortage of drugs, the need to reshuffle the Minister of Health, etc, but later I came to observe that what was going on at the Ministry of Health was not normal.

As the situation worsened, I refused to comment on the happenings at the Ministry. I began to see a battle that was bigger than the Minister herself. A battle where people can go to any lengths to just show that the woman heading the Health Ministry is not right for the job. So why did you put her there in the first place?

I have repeatedly said that UPND does not respect women and even those that are put in certain positions are fought tooth and nail by their own parties. What hurts me the most is that they are willing to put people’s lives at stake, disturb the procurement of drugs, etc, just to punish and humiliate their Health Minister. So many people are dying due to lack of drugs and that is not because we have an incompetent Minister, it is because we have an incompetent, sexist and ruthless government that is willing to make people lose lives just for them to show us how incompetent their own Minister is. The efficency of the Ministry should and does not rely on one person, but it is a system. The minister does not even sign anywhere, so the controlling officer, directors and her entire government are to blame for the mess at the Ministry.

My suspicions about what was going on have been confirmed by the video circulating where the Minister was given a wrong speech to read. The function was also attended by the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, many international and local guests and was a very important function. You cannot tell me that the Public Relations Department and speech writers at the Ministry can be so incompetent as to give her a wrong speech for such a high level meeting. Something is not right somewhere and the Minister is seriously under attack.

As an opposition leader, I should be celebrating the scandals and rubbing salt in the injuries with them, but as a woman, when I watched that video, it brought so much fear, pain and anger in me. It sent shivers down my spine. Hon. Masebo is seriously under attack and the worst type of enemy is the one who you wine and dine with. Her enemy is not outside but inside the UPND, so she should be very careful with people that surround her. All we can do as women, and men for that matter, is to pray for her continued strength, courage and determination, because the people fighting her are really after her blood.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC