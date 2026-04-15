Hon Vincent Lilanda AND Hon. Mweemba Malambo INVOLVED IN A FIGHT IN CHOMA





MAZ FM



Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda and Magoye Member of Parliament Mweemba Malambo are reported to have been involved in a physical altercation in Choma under unclear circumstances.





According to reliable sources from within the party leadership entourage that travelled to Choma for the National Management Committee (NMC) elections, the incident occurred during the ongoing party activities.





Details surrounding what led to the alleged confrontation remain sketchy, and efforts to get official confirmation have so far proved unsuccessful.





When contacted for comment, both Mr. Lilanda and Mr. Malambo could not be reached as their mobile phones went unanswered.





The development comes amid Lilanda accusing the Magoye lawmaker of blocking him from taking part in yesterdays Intra-party elections for the district in Magoye constituency.



More details later…