Honduras designates IRGC as terrorist group

Honduras has officially recognized Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hamas as terrorist entities, according to a statement from the country’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The statement said the decision reaffirmed Honduras’ condemnation of terrorism and its financing “in all its forms and manifestations,” as well as its commitment to international cooperation to prevent and combat such threats.

The order was issued by Honduran President Nasry Juan Asfura, according to the report.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the move, saying: “I commend Honduran President Nasry Asfura – a strong leader with values and principles – for his decision to declare Hamas and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organizations.”

Honduras is the 46th country to label the IRGC a terrorist group.