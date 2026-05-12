Honourable Given Katuta Mwelwa sends formal apology to Mwangala Zaloumis.



Honourable Given Katuta Mwelwa, the Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2026 general elections and current Chienge MP, has issued a formal apology to Mwangala Zaloumis, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The apology addresses recent defamatory remarks where Katuta accused Madam Zaloumis of being a United Party for National Development (UPND) “cadre”. These accusations were triggered by Zaloumis wearing a red beret during a ceremony which Katuta mistook for UPND political regalia.





In reality, the red beret is traditional attire symbolizing Lozi royalty and is commonly worn during ceremonies like the Kuomboka.



A video has circulated on social media showing Katuta retracting her earlier statements and expressing regret for the wrong accusation against the ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis.





Hon Katuta acknowledged that the attire was traditional and not political, admitting her comments were defamatory to a woman she described as having “impeccable character and professional integrity.





This incident occurred amid a broader political atmosphere where some stakeholders have questioned the impartiality of ECZ leadership ahead of the August 13, 2026.