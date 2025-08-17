HONOURING MWANAWASA: A LEGACY OF INTEGRITY AND SERVICE





By Wagon Media | Lusaka|16, August,2025



The late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa is fondly remembered as a statesman whose leadership was anchored on integrity, justice, and an uncompromising stand against corruption.





Today, Zambians gathered for a joint memorial service to celebrate the lives of President Mwanawasa and his late wife, Maureen Mwanawasa, at Twinpalm Baptist Church. The solemn occasion was graced by President Hakainde Hichilema, who joined citizens in paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the couple.





Reflecting on the commemoration, UPND Chawama Constituency aspiring candidate Timothy Kantenga described the late President as a humble leader who always placed the interests of Zambians above self.





Mr. Kantenga said that President Mwanawasa’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability remains a guiding example for the new generation of leaders. He emphasized that such values are essential in shaping responsible leadership.





He further paid tribute to the late former First Lady, Maureen Mwanawasa, remembering her as a compassionate mother and distinguished lawyer who championed social causes that uplifted communities across the nation.





Timothy Kantenga Chawama Aspiring MP