Hope for peace as DR Congo and M23 rebels sign deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels have signed

ceasefire deal in Qatar to end fighting between the warring

sides.



Dubbed the Declaration of Principles, Saturday’s agreement seen

by the BBC, says both sides must refrain from attacks, “hate

propaganda” and “any attempt to seize by force new positions on

the ground”.



The declaration is intended as a roadmap towards a permanent

settlement.

The two sides agreed to implement the deal’s terms by July 29.

A final peace deal is due by 18 August and must align with last

month’s US-brokered deal between DR Congo and Rwanda, which

denies accusations it backs M23.



Decades of conflict escalated earlier this year when M23 rebels

seized control of large parts of the mineral-rich eastern DR

Congo including the regional capital, Goma, the city of Bukavu

and two airports.



The UN says thousands of people have been killed and hundreds

of thousands of civilians forced from their homes following

since. The M23 disputes the figures, saying fewer than 1,000

people have died.



DR Congo spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said the deal took the

government’s “red line” into account – including the

“non-negotiable withdrawal” of the M23 from occupied areas.

But in a video posted on X, M23 negotiator Benjamin Mbonimpa

said the deal did not mention such a pull-out.



It is the first direct accord between the two sides since the

rebels launched their offensive at the turn of the year.

Qatar said negotiations were set to continue.

The African Union Commission called the declaration a

“milestone” in lasting peace efforts and security in the

region.



The declaration also outlines a commitment to reinstating state

authority in eastern DR Congo.

This is the latest in a long line of failed peace deals in the

region.



One of the main players in today’s conflict – the M23 rebels –

emerged from a failed peace deal 16 years ago that never

delivered on demobilisation.



In March, DR Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan

counterpart Paul Kagame met in Qatar and both called for an

immediate ceasefire.



The following month, DR Congo and M23 group agreed to a

ceasefire facilitated by Qatar, but fighting continued on the

ground.



The Washington deal, which came about in June, has been met

with widespread criticism as a key incentive for the US’

intervention is access to the DR Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

President Trump boasted of this feat.



There has been talk of Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul

Kagame going to Washington to meet Trump together, though no

date has been fixed.