Hopewell Chin’ono Shares Update on Walter Mzembi’s Health

Former Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi is reportedly fighting for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after collapsing while in custody at Harare Remand Prison.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shared the update on Friday, 1 August 2025, stating that Mzembi is seriously ill with an enlarged heart and swollen feet. According to Chin’ono, prison officials confirmed that the former minister collapsed last week inside the remand facility.

Doctors treating him are said to be deeply concerned about the shortage of drugs and proper medical equipment, which is hampering their ability to give him adequate care.

“Doctors, concerned about the lack of drugs and equipment at Parirenyatwa, have informed me that Zimbabwe’s former Foreign Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi, is currently hospitalised there. He is seriously ill with an enlarged heart and swollen feet, and he also collapsed in prison last week, according to a prison official,” part of Chni’ono’s update reads.

Mzembi, who was arrested on 14 June after returning from Zambia, is facing charges related to his time as Tourism Minister over a decade ago. Before his arrest, he had spent seven years in exile, living between Eswatini, South Africa, and Zambia. He was also Robert Mugabe’s final Foreign Minister, serving right before the late president was ousted in the 2017 military coup led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Despite the severity of his illness, Chin’ono’s post has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some people expressed sympathy and called for better treatment, others were unmoved, viewing Mzembi’s condition as a result of the very system he once served.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Tawi0047Tawi:

In order to think he had repented enough, he was actually going back again to reconcile so that he could eat again? Being swallowed by his greediness? He is a ZANU PF man after all. He is the system, he is anti-people.”

@ibbosnr:

Do you people have no compassion whatsoever? Those individuals directly responsible will have to answer for this, in addition to the masters and mistresses of cruelty and sadism at the heart of this state.

@Madiba115:

Drugs are never found at this hospital. You get there, a note is left at the bes “relatives to buy, relatives to take samples to Lancet” Who is supplied with drugs from NatPharm? Private pharmacies and surgeries? So what is National about it?

@21gunzandroses:

What you do unto others will be done until you as well; there is no escape from karma, regardless of money or status, it’s only a matter of time. HH and Lungu scenario is a good case study.