HOSPITAL CASH SCANDAL: R52M SUPERCAR, R820M “LOOT” BUT HANGWANI MAUMELA STILL FREE



Arrests may be rolling in, but one name continues to dodge consequences: Hangwani Morgan Maumela.





Allegations link Maumela to a sprawling network of more than 40 shell companies accused of siphoning an eye-watering R820 million from Tembisa Hospital through questionable contracts. While authorities tighten the net around others, critics say the man at the centre of the storm remains untouched.





Investigators claim the suspected proceeds funded a lavish lifestyle including a jaw-dropping R52-million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars on the planet.





The scandal carries a darker shadow. Whistleblower Babita Deokaran first flagged the suspicious network in 2021 and was murdered just 19 days later.





With questions mounting over political ties and accountability, public pressure is intensifying for decisive action in one of the country’s most explosive corruption cases.