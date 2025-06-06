House Democrats press DOJ on Musk’s claim Donald Trump is in Epstein files

House Democrats are pressing the Justice Department and FBI to confirm whether Elon Musk’s explosive claim that Donald Trump appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files is true, Axios reported Thursday.

In a letter first obtained by Axios, Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) and Robert Garcia (D-CA) asked Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to “immediately clarify” whether the president is named in the files – a claim Musk aired in a social media post Thursday.

Trump “is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote, claiming to his followers that’s the “real reason” the records have not been fully released. The tech billionaire also called for Trump’s impeachment, a move even many Democrats have not pursued, Axios noted.

The letter from Lynch and Garcia – both top Democrats on the House oversight panels – is “the starkest example to date of how the highly public feud between the president and his onetime lieutenant is playing right into the hands of Trump’s political opponents,” Axios reported.

“The lawmakers asked for a timeline of the DOJ’s declassification and publication of the Epstein files, an explanation for why they haven’t turned over any new documents since February,” the outlet added.

Trump’s ties to Epstein are well-documented, the Democratic lawmakers pointed out in their letter. They also warned that any attempts “to shield the President from truth and accountability merits intense scrutiny by Congress and by the Department of Justice.”