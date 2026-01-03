HOUSE OF CLERGY BACKS RULE ofLaw, URGES DISCRETION IN DEC SUMMONS
The House of Clergy of Zambia has reaffirmed that no individual—regardless of clerical status, public office, or social standing—is above the law.
National Executive Director Jimmy Ng’ambi says the organisation has taken note of the Drug Enforcement Commission’s decision to summon Archbishop Alick Banda to appear before its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit.
Mr. Ng’ambi says the House of Clergy supports government and investigative institutions in carrying out their lawful mandate without fear or favour, stressing that the enforcement of the law must apply equally to all citizens.
However, he has raised concern over the growing practice of publicising investigative summons on social media. Mr. Ng’ambi warns that premature disclosure can create unnecessary division and damage reputations, even where individuals are later cleared of wrongdoing. He emphasises that the presumption of innocence must always be protected.
He adds that there is nothing unusual or improper in the DEC inviting any citizen, including senior clerics, to assist with investigations, and cautions against politicising or sensationalising such processes.
Mr. Ng’ambi has called on government, the church, political actors, and the public to allow due process to take its course, guided by fairness, professionalism, and discretion.
He says Zambia’s collective interest lies in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human dignity, and ensuring justice is done without bias, intimidation, or public spectacle.
The House of the Clergy??
Am hearing about this house for the first time today..I only know of the Church Mother bodies.
No one is above the LAW, seems to be the Chorus..And indeed it is so, though strangely the loudest chorus is coming from those Criminals who continue walking the street freely with hate speech cases on their Heads..the Sacreds and Untouchables.
And am saying if Indeed the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lusaka, Dr Alick Banda has committed an offence…
Accord him the due process of the law.
Arrest him. Charge him. Arraign him before the Courts of Law. And if convicted send him to Prison or whatever Punishment the courts will decide.
But if the Bishop has not committed any offence, Publicly Clear him, and Close the Case. PERIOD..
Harassing and Tormenting a Person who hasn’t committed any offence is Criminal.
The Investigations have been going on for over four years.. How long should it take for DEC to finish their Investigations.
22 Cars from ZRA were disposed of as happens in many institutions over obsolete company assets . These cars are usually confiscated after fraudulent Tax issues, or failure to pay the correct taxes. Even the Current commissioner General at ZRA will dispose of the many Vehicles packed at the Kitwe , Ndola or Lusaka offices under Hakainde’s government..if he hasn’t done so already. It is a continuous process.
There were 22 reciepients of the ZRA vehicles…ZRA employees, Hospitals, and Councils..
This was even mentioned in court. Why is it only Archbishop Dr Alick Banda being summoned by DEC? What of the other 21?
This is where politics comes in , Victimisation and harassment.
If Hakainde thinks through this Propaganda, the Pope will remove the Archbishop from his position, so that he silences a Strong voice against his Misrule, for an easy passage on 13th August,2026, he is just cheating himself.
Dr Alick Banda is with us, today, tomorrow, as Archbishop of the Lusaka Diocese, till God calls him, as per the priestly calling according to Melchizedek.
The Pope is aware of whatever is happening to Archbishop Alick Banda, the Schemes being devised , and to the Catholic Church..
Hakainde shouldn’t turn Archbishop Dr Alick Banda into a Propaganda Toy for his Imingalato..and weird sadistic amusement
The Investigations have been going on for 4 years. ArchBishop Dr Alick Banda voluntarily surrendered the Vehicle in question in 2023.
This issue shouldn’t be like the Gassing Cases, where people are accused of having been behind the Gassing, just for propaganda purposes and four years in power, you still can’t arrest them.
Let us see Substance on 5th January, 2026..No blah blah blah.
If you have nothing against the man, stop the Harassment…Stop the Torment. Let our Shepherd continue doing God’s work.
That’s the Rule of Law I know.