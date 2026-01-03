HOUSE OF CLERGY BACKS RULE ofLaw, URGES DISCRETION IN DEC SUMMONS



The House of Clergy of Zambia has reaffirmed that no individual—regardless of clerical status, public office, or social standing—is above the law.





National Executive Director Jimmy Ng’ambi says the organisation has taken note of the Drug Enforcement Commission’s decision to summon Archbishop Alick Banda to appear before its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit.





Mr. Ng’ambi says the House of Clergy supports government and investigative institutions in carrying out their lawful mandate without fear or favour, stressing that the enforcement of the law must apply equally to all citizens.





However, he has raised concern over the growing practice of publicising investigative summons on social media. Mr. Ng’ambi warns that premature disclosure can create unnecessary division and damage reputations, even where individuals are later cleared of wrongdoing. He emphasises that the presumption of innocence must always be protected.





He adds that there is nothing unusual or improper in the DEC inviting any citizen, including senior clerics, to assist with investigations, and cautions against politicising or sensationalising such processes.





Mr. Ng’ambi has called on government, the church, political actors, and the public to allow due process to take its course, guided by fairness, professionalism, and discretion.





He says Zambia’s collective interest lies in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human dignity, and ensuring justice is done without bias, intimidation, or public spectacle.



RFM