Houthi Threat Rocks Global Trade: Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the Brink of Closure

Yemeni Houthis just dropped a bombshell. They are actively considering shutting down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow chokepoint that funnels 12 percent of the world’s trade between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

This 20-mile-wide passage handles massive daily flows, including millions of barrels of oil bound for Europe, Asia, and beyond. With the Strait of Hormuz already under heavy pressure from Iran, a Houthi blockade would create a devastating double choke on energy routes and shipping lanes.

Shipping giants have already rerouted vessels around Africa to dodge Red Sea risks, adding weeks to transit times and driving up costs. A full closure could spike oil prices further, fuel fresh inflation waves, and hammer global supply chains hard.

The move comes amid escalating tensions, with Houthis signaling solidarity in the broader regional conflict. Even the threat alone is enough to rattle markets and force urgent naval calculations by the US and its allies.

The world just got another reminder: a few miles of water in a volatile hotspot can shake the entire global economy.

Yemeni Houthis just dropped a bombshell. They are actively considering shutting down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow chokepoint that funnels 12 percent of the world’s trade between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

This 20-mile-wide passage handles massive daily flows, including millions of barrels of oil bound for Europe, Asia, and beyond. With the Strait of Hormuz already under heavy pressure from Iran, a Houthi blockade would create a devastating double choke on energy routes and shipping lanes.

Shipping giants have already rerouted vessels around Africa to dodge Red Sea risks, adding weeks to transit times and driving up costs. A full closure could spike oil prices further, fuel fresh inflation waves, and hammer global supply chains hard.

The move comes amid escalating tensions, with Houthis signaling solidarity in the broader regional conflict. Even the threat alone is enough to rattle markets and force urgent naval calculations by the US and its allies.

The world just got another reminder: a few miles of water in a volatile hotspot can shake the entire global economy