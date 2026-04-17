Houthis signal return to Red Sea attacks drones and long-range missiles detected



New indicators suggest the Houthis may resume attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, following a temporary ceasefire, reportedly aligning with Iranian strategic pressure to divert U.S. forces away from the Strait of Hormuz.





Security sources report the presence of Wa’id-type drones — similar in design to Iran’s Shahed-136 — along with long-range missile systems positioned in Houthi-controlled areas.





These systems are assessed to have a strike range of up to 2,500 kilometers, potentially covering the entire Red Sea corridor and extending toward Israel, raising concerns over a renewed and wider threat to regional shipping and security.