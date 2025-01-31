Cry of a Woman



It’s Very Hard to be a Woman Politician in Zambia



How a Fake Story and Cyberbullying Attempted to Destroy a thriving Career, the Case of Lister Sakalunda Kaluvi



President Hichilema is like my father, how can people be this cruel, carry and promote this lie?





I am a married woman, she says, this is bringing confusion in my home I don't like it, I have 3 children ,yes I had a child with Brian Kambita before I got married and I have twins now with my husband



By Special Correspondent



There was a storm occurring but in whispers outside the Cabinet Meeting room at State House as President Hakainde Hichilema was expected to arrive.



Pretorius Haloba, the informal head of Security at State House, was trying to mediate a raging dispute between Lister Kaluvi Sakalunda and State House security personnel identified as Samungole,Tiger and Bowas.





The security boys said they had clear instructions from haloba and were firmly instructed to throw Lister out of the courtesy meeting about to begin with the President.



President Hakainde Hichilema was meeting the UPND National Youth Executive Committee where Lister was a senior member.



Lister alongside her leaders Gilbert Liswaniso, Trevor Mwiinde and others were cleared to enter into State House and had taken their seats in the Cabinet Meeting room when Lister was asked to follow the security officers and forced to leave the meeting.





They informed her that her presence was no longer welcome as she had caused upheavals.



They informed her that past social-media reports alleged that she had an inappropriate relationship with the Head of State and between them allegedly had a child.



Lister was accused of using the photographs she obtains from party functions such as this one to perpetuate this lie that she had an affair with the leader of UPND for her own benefit.





Lister was visibly annoyed.



Everyone knows that she is the victim here. Many in the Party would remember how she demanded to appear before the media when the first malicious and false reports emerged.



She had volunteered to hold a press conference or go in radio or tv and newspapers to dismiss the lies but was restrained by the UPND media team and senior party officials.





She had desperately tried to clear her name but was forced to keep mute about the matter.



She suffered in silence.



“It was a pleasure engaging with our UPND National Youth Executive Committee this afternoon as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our connections with party structures.” Later wrote President Hichilema.



“The youth agenda remains a top priority for our government, and we are committed to growing the economy to create employment and opportunities for our young people.”





Lister was not in the meeting.



This action now at State House was a culmination of her continued marginalisation and isolation she has silently suffered and endured since the false story broke out in 2023.



The father to her son, Zambezi MP, Hon. Brian Kambita, was so upset about the rumors and encouraged her to remain strong stating that politics had its way of damaging people at times.





Later Kambita ordered DNA tests to rest the suspicions and doubts which he claimed came through his friends about the paternity.



A few weeks later, results came.

Brian Kambita was the father!





WHO IS LISTER SAKALUNDA KALUVI



She is an aspring candidate for Manyinga Constituency, her home village.



She has been a long-standing member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).





She joined, as Legal Secretary, MulezaMwiimbu &Company, a law firm owned by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu and Judicial Complaints Commisdioner, Chad Muleza.



It is during this period that she began to support actively, the UPND party.





She says she is proud of the senior leadership of the UPND led by President Hichilema and admires the way they waged the battle to defeat the then ruling Party, Patriotic Front.



She says she is proud of President Hichilema,she has always viewed him and looked at him like a father like many UPND members and Zambians.





She says for whatever reasons unkown to her, someone went to her Facebook page and collected the images she has shared with her followers and fabricated a very dangerous story against the President.



“As if she is the first person on this country to have photos with the President, some have kept these photos bkown in their offices and some in their homes because it is a pleasure to have such photos”





Those close to Lister says she will soldier own.





She has encouraged Zambians to focus on more meaningful engagements that foster productivity.



“How can lies separate me from the UPND and its leadership. I love my Party?”