How Can Magistrate Chibwili Demand to Be Excused From Munir Zulu’s Petition?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



It is both outrageous and absurd that Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili — the very man behind Munir Zulu’s controversial and questionable imprisonment — is now pleading to be removed from the Constitutional Court proceedings. How can a magistrate who presided over a matter riddled with allegations of illegality and constitutional violations suddenly claim innocence and demand to be “struck out” of a process that directly questions his own conduct?



Chibwili was no passive actor; he was the architect of Munir Zulu’s incarceration. It was under his authority and direction that Zulu was convicted and jailed, despite widespread concerns about bias, procedural irregularities, and a blatant disregard for the core principles of justice. Now, as the legitimacy of his actions is challenged, he seeks to distance himself from the consequences? It is an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people.



Justice demands full transparency and accountability, especially from those entrusted with judicial power. Chibwili cannot hide behind the excuse of merely “performing a judicial function” when it is precisely his conduct during that function that is under intense scrutiny. If he genuinely believes his actions were lawful, fair, and impartial, he should welcome the opportunity to defend them before the Constitutional Court. His plea to be excused only deepens suspicion over the integrity of the entire process.



Equally troubling is the State’s simultaneous push to shield Chibwili by arguing that only the Attorney General should answer to Zulu’s petition. This maneuver exposes a dangerous alliance aimed at protecting those who abuse their judicial authority. If the judiciary is truly independent and confident in its processes, why scramble to prevent scrutiny?



The truth is undeniable: a magistrate cannot preside over a deeply questionable case, jail a sitting Member of Parliament on shaky grounds, and then disown personal responsibility when legally challenged. Davies Chibwili must face the very justice system he is sworn to uphold. To allow otherwise would set a dangerous precedent — one where judicial officers can trample on citizens’ rights with impunity and then hide behind technicalities when held to account.



This case is no longer just about Munir Zulu. It has evolved into a critical test of Zambia’s commitment to the rule of law, judicial accountability, and the protection of fundamental human rights. It raises the critical question: will Zambia allow those who wield state power — in the courts, in Parliament, or in the Executive — to act without fear of being held answerable when they cross the boundaries of legality?



Zambians are watching. They are awake, alert, and asking the hard questions. They will not be fooled by cowardly technicalities or legal gymnastics designed to protect those who betray their oath to deliver justice impartially and fearlessly.



Accountability is not optional. It is the very foundation of a functioning democracy. Davies Chibwili must not be excused. He must answer fully, openly, and without manipulation.



Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done.