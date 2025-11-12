How can someone surely say l have the blessings of the Lungu family to be President who is not buried?- Charles Chanda

UPPZ President Charles Chanda writes:

DO WE REALLY HAVE A STATE FUNERAL?



Something is not adding up. We can surely behave as if we have not lost a former Republican President.

We can’t allow this. We can all bath, perfume our bodies, eat nice food and dress nicely and even plan conventions to replace the dead we have not yet buried?

Where are the elders in the land. How can someone surely say l have the blessings of the family to be President who is not buried? I am tempted to as do we really have a funeral or it is a hoax





How can you get a new partner before you bury your dead partner?



Let’s bury ECL if he is really dead.



CC

UPPZ President Charles Chanda