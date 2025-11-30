HOW CHILUBA TRIED TO BREAK KAUNDA: THE UNTOLD WITCH HUNT BEHIND ZAMBIA’S DARKEST CHRISTMAS



It a Political Witch Hunt or a Battle for the Soul of Zambia?





When Zambia turned the page from Kaunda’s 27-year rule to Chiluba’s new multiparty era, the transition looked peaceful on the surface — but beneath the handshake diplomacy brewed one of the most psychologically brutal political confrontations in Southern Africa.





Here are the lesser-known, “twisted” layers behind Kaunda’s arrest and detention:



1. The Arrest Happened at a Moment Designed for Maximum Humiliation



Kaunda was arrested on Christmas Day, 1997, a symbolic strike at the heart of a man known for preaching peace, forgiveness and Christian values.

Christmas is usually a day of presidential speeches, unity and holiday calm — but that year, Zambia woke up to the image of KK being bundled by armed officers.





This timing made many senior diplomats whisper that the move was meant to break Kaunda psychologically, not just legally.



2. The Accusation Was Connected to a Failed Coup Kaunda Didn’t Even Participate In





The government accused Kaunda of involvement in the October 1997 failed coup led by junior soldiers.

But even Zambian intelligence insiders later admitted there was never a single piece of solid evidence linking Kaunda to the mutiny.





The logic felt twisted:



Kaunda had been out of power for six years



He had no military command



He was running a peaceful political movement (UNIP)



Yet he became the central figure blamed for a coup he never touched.





3. The Real Target Was Kaunda’s Sudden Political Comeback



Few people know that, around 1997, Kaunda was experiencing an unexpected political resurgence.

Huge crowds were showing up at his rallies. Many rural districts still viewed him as the “father of the nation.”





Inside State House, Chiluba’s camp feared:



KK might win the 1998 elections if allowed to run



His moral authority still eclipsed everyone else



He remained loved across tribal lines, unlike the new fragmented political elite





The arrest was therefore interpreted by many observers as a pre-emptive political strike, not a national security measure.



4. Kaunda Was Shot and Wounded in the Neck Before His Formal Detention



A rarely discussed fact:

During the same tense period, Kaunda was shot in the neck by government forces while leading a peaceful protest.





This injury made him physically vulnerable when he was later detained.

For many Zambians, it reinforced the belief that the state was willing to use lethal force on a national symbol — something previously unthinkable.





5. His Prison Cell Was Strategically Chosen to Break His Legacy



Kaunda was held in Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison, a place associated with murderers, armed robbers and political radicals.





It wasn’t just imprisonment — it was reputation assassination.

Placing a former president in a maximum-security cell was unheard of in Zambia’s history.





Some prison officials later admitted they were instructed to treat him “as an ordinary dangerous suspect,” a psychological blow aimed at erasing his stature.





6. The International Community Intervened Behind the Scenes



The Commonwealth, the UN, and several African presidents privately pressured Chiluba to release Kaunda.

Even Nelson Mandela sent sharp messages behind closed doors.





Diplomats feared:



Zambia was sliding into a personal vendetta politics



The arrest might trigger ethnic tension or civil unrest



Chiluba was using state machinery to crush an elder statesman



This global pressure forced Chiluba to eventually soften his position.





7. Chiluba’s Own Cabinet Was Divided — Some Believed He Had Gone Too Far



Not all MMD leaders supported the arrest.

Some ministers warned that humiliating Kaunda could backfire politically.



But Chiluba’s inner circle, especially the more hardline security advisors, insisted that neutralising KK was essential to ensuring Chiluba’s hold on power.





This internal split is rarely discussed publicly.



8. Kaunda’s Detention Became the Moment His Moral Authority Reached Its Peak



Ironically, locking him up did the opposite of what Chiluba intended.



Kaunda emerged from detention:



More respected



More statesmanlike



Seen as a martyr of democratic abuse



With renewed international admiration



The attempt to break him ultimately strengthened his legacy.





So… Was It a Political Witch Hunt?



Most historians agree on three facts:



There was no direct evidence linking Kaunda to the coup



The arrest’s timing and style were deeply political



Chiluba had strong incentives to eliminate Kaunda as a political rival





While official government statements insisted it was “national security,” the sequence of events, symbolism and tactics closely resembled a political witch hunt aimed at:



Crippling Kaunda’s comeback



Intimidating opposition



Rewriting Zambia’s political hierarchy

#truestory #neverforgotten #AfricanHero #Zambia a