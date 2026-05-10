HOW ECZ DECLARED A LOSING CANDIDATE AS MP



During the 2001 General Elections, the Electoral Commission of Zambia mistakenly declared a losing candidate in Malole Constituency as the duly elected Member of Parliament.





Independent candidate Emmanuel Munaile reportedly polled about 6,161 votes, while Mathilda Mutale of the Patriotic Front secured approximately 7,214 votes. Despite the results, ECZ announced Mr. Munaile as the winner, and the same incorrect figures were transmitted to the commission’s headquarters in Lusaka.





By the time ECZ realized the mistake, it was legally too late to reverse the declaration. At the time, electoral laws reportedly did not give ECZ powers to overturn an officially declared result — only the High Court could do so. ECZ itself later acknowledged that the wrong candidate had been declared winner.





Ms. Mutale subsequently petitioned the election in the High Court. However, in a dramatic twist, the petition was dismissed on procedural grounds after the court found that it had been signed by her lawyer instead of being personally signed by her.





The case never proceeded to determine the actual merits of the dispute.



Dissatisfied with the ruling, Ms. Mutale appealed to the Supreme Court, which was then Zambia’s highest court before the establishment of the Constitutional Court. After reviewing the matter, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision and confirmed Mr. Munaile as the duly elected MP for Malole Constituency.





As a result, Mr. Munaile served the full five-year parliamentary term despite allegedly finishing second in the election.





The case remains one of Zambia’s most controversial electoral legal battles and is often cited as an example of why laws are important, and procedural technicalities, as well as inadequate scrutiny can produce unintended outcomes.